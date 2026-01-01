Galia IT Dedicated SOC Logo

Managed SOC service with dedicated security teams for IT and OT environments

Galia IT Dedicated SOC is a managed security operations center service that provides organizations with dedicated cybersecurity professionals and analysts who work as an integrated part of the client organization. The service offers customized security monitoring solutions tailored to specific organizational needs and technology environments. The service supports both IT and OT (Operational Technology) environments, addressing security requirements for industrial control systems and operational technology infrastructure. The dedicated SOC team operates under non-disclosure agreements and is fully allocated to individual customers. The service includes 24/7 security monitoring and incident response capabilities. The offering is designed to adapt to different organizational sizes and requirements, with options ranging from entry-level SOC services for smaller organizations to fully dedicated teams with customized tooling for larger enterprises. The service aims to address business continuity, regulatory compliance, and cost-efficiency requirements. The SOC team customizes security protocols and tools to align with each client's IT environment and processes. Additional services offered by Galia IT include Threat Intelligence & Digital Risk protection, Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing, and Technical Service Center options.

