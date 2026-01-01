Ridge IT The One Platform Logo

Ridge IT The One Platform

Managed cybersecurity platform with IT services, zero trust, and compliance

Ridge IT The One Platform Description

Ridge IT The One Platform is a managed security service provider offering that combines managed IT services with cybersecurity capabilities. The platform provides military-grade managed IT with integrated cybersecurity, backup and recovery services, identity and access management controls, and zero trust architecture implementation. The service includes a professional team with DoD clearance that provides rapid response capabilities. The platform offers automated identity management for user access control, threat awareness training for employees, and continuous monitoring with validation. Recovery capabilities include instant backup and quick recovery functionality. The platform implements zero trust security principles with end-to-end protection. It provides 360-degree visibility into data flow across the organization. The service consolidates multiple licenses into a single billing structure. Ridge IT specializes in solution architecture for compliance requirements including CMMC and NIST frameworks. The platform includes Microsoft Intune implementation for zero trust security, conditional access policies, compliance scripts, and automated remediation actions. It integrates security baselines with continuous compliance documentation and verification systems. The service offers Microsoft 365 Copilot security configuration, SharePoint permission management, and Microsoft Purview deployment for data protection. The platform provides SIEM integration capabilities and conducts threat searches and environment updates as part of its managed services.

Ridge IT The One Platform FAQ

Ridge IT The One Platform is Managed cybersecurity platform with IT services, zero trust, and compliance developed by Ridge IT. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.

