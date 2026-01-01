CyberSecOp Managed Security Services Logo

CyberSecOp Managed Security Services

MSSP offering managed SOC, MDR, compliance, DLP, and vulnerability services

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CyberSecOp Managed Security Services Description

CyberSecOp is a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) that delivers outsourced security monitoring and management services. The company provides 24x7 security operations center services with incident response capabilities. The service portfolio includes managed compliance services that help organizations implement and manage regulatory compliance requirements. The managed SOC offering provides continuous security operations and incident response to identify and respond to threats early in the lifecycle. The managed detection and response (MDR) service provides 24x7 threat detection, monitoring, response, and remediation capabilities. The managed data loss prevention (MDLP) service monitors for insider threats and protects against unauthorized access and data exfiltration attempts. Vulnerability management services include vulnerability assessments, application security assessments, phishing assessments, and penetration testing. The company also offers managed incident response retainer services for breach remediation. Additional managed services include threat intelligence, SIEM management, secure web gateway, network access control, email security, UTM services, two-factor authentication, managed firewall, intrusion detection, VPN, vulnerability scanning, and antiviral services. The services are designed to provide compliance management, identity management, and security device monitoring for businesses.

CyberSecOp Managed Security Services FAQ

Common questions about CyberSecOp Managed Security Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CyberSecOp Managed Security Services is MSSP offering managed SOC, MDR, compliance, DLP, and vulnerability services developed by CyberSecOp. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Data Loss Prevention, Incident Response, Managed Detection Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →