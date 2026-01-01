CyberSecOp Managed Security Services Description

CyberSecOp is a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) that delivers outsourced security monitoring and management services. The company provides 24x7 security operations center services with incident response capabilities. The service portfolio includes managed compliance services that help organizations implement and manage regulatory compliance requirements. The managed SOC offering provides continuous security operations and incident response to identify and respond to threats early in the lifecycle. The managed detection and response (MDR) service provides 24x7 threat detection, monitoring, response, and remediation capabilities. The managed data loss prevention (MDLP) service monitors for insider threats and protects against unauthorized access and data exfiltration attempts. Vulnerability management services include vulnerability assessments, application security assessments, phishing assessments, and penetration testing. The company also offers managed incident response retainer services for breach remediation. Additional managed services include threat intelligence, SIEM management, secure web gateway, network access control, email security, UTM services, two-factor authentication, managed firewall, intrusion detection, VPN, vulnerability scanning, and antiviral services. The services are designed to provide compliance management, identity management, and security device monitoring for businesses.