24/7 managed SOC service with threat detection, response, and alert reduction

UnderDefense SOC-as-a-Service provides fully managed and co-managed Security Operations Center services with 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities. The service offers real-time threat detection across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments with a reported mean time to respond (MTTR) of under 0.5 hours for critical incidents. The platform integrates with existing security tools and provides alert noise reduction through detection tuning and consolidation. The service includes proactive threat hunting, incident response, and detailed reporting with alert-to-resolution timelines and threat context. UnderDefense SOC-as-a-Service supports hybrid and multi-cloud environments, offering deployment within one week. The service provides compliance monitoring for regulations including HIPAA and SOC 2, with continuous coverage and automated response capabilities. The offering includes security tool optimization during onboarding, with reported alert fatigue reduction of up to 82%. The service combines human-led security operations with AI-driven detection and provides access to security analysts without the overhead of building an in-house SOC team. The platform delivers unified visibility across distributed infrastructure including cloud applications and third-party tools, with centralized monitoring and threat detection capabilities across the entire attack surface.

UnderDefense SOC-as-a-Service is 24/7 managed SOC service with threat detection, response, and alert reduction developed by UnderDefense. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Incident Response.

