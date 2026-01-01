GuidePoint Security Endpoint Security Solutions Logo

GuidePoint Security Endpoint Security Solutions provides consulting and managed services focused on endpoint security implementation and management. The service helps organizations through the complete endpoint security lifecycle, from initial tool evaluation and selection through architecture design, implementation, optimization, and ongoing management. The service includes assistance with defining selection criteria for endpoint security tools, creating RFI/RFP documentation, building vendor comparison matrices, and developing proof-of-concept evaluations. GuidePoint's engineers work with organizations to architect endpoint security solutions based on best practices and future requirements, ensuring proper installation and configuration during implementation. The optimization services focus on ensuring endpoint security platforms operate efficiently and that team members receive training on solution utilization. For ongoing management, GuidePoint partners with Managed Detection and Response providers to extend client security teams, offering monitoring, maintenance, and remediation capabilities. The services target organizations dealing with endpoint attacks and ransomware threats, particularly those operating in environments where traditional network boundaries no longer exist. GuidePoint's team includes certified cybersecurity professionals with experience working with commercial and government organizations. The endpoint security services are also available through GuidePoint's integrated Managed Security Services Program.

