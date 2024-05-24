Exaforce MDR Description

Exaforce MDR is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7 security monitoring and threat protection for modern IT environments. The service combines AI-powered automation (Exabots) with human security analysts to deliver threat detection and response capabilities. The platform monitors multiple attack surfaces including identity systems, endpoints, email, SaaS applications, IaaS infrastructure, and Kubernetes environments. Exabots automate the initial verification, prioritization, and scoping of security alerts, enabling analysts to focus on high-priority threats and reducing mean time to remediation. The service includes automated workflows that can verify anomalous behavior with users and managers, and initiate response actions with human oversight. Security analysts handle deeper investigations and strategic decisions while the AI handles routine alert processing at machine speed. Exaforce MDR provides threat detection informed by business context across identity, endpoint, email, SaaS, IaaS, and Kubernetes platforms. The service operates as a fully-managed SOC alternative, eliminating the need for organizations to build and staff their own security operations center. The platform includes dashboards for tracking metrics such as mean time to acknowledge (MTTA), mean time to remediate (MTTR), and investigation efficiency. It provides visibility into attack chains, evidence analysis, and security findings with context about severity and SLA progress.