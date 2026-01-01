Capgemini Cybersecurity Description

Capgemini Cybersecurity is a managed security service provider that delivers cybersecurity consulting and implementation services to enterprise organizations. The company provides cybersecurity framework contract services, including work with government entities such as the European Commission. The service offering includes cybersecurity strategy development, security architecture design, and implementation support across various technology domains. Capgemini integrates cybersecurity capabilities with their broader technology consulting practice, covering areas such as cloud security, data protection, and digital transformation initiatives. The company operates through a global delivery model with security professionals providing consulting services, managed security operations, and security program development. Their approach combines technical security implementation with governance, risk, and compliance advisory services. Capgemini's cybersecurity practice works across multiple industries including automotive, public sector, healthcare, and financial services. The service delivery includes security assessments, incident response consulting, and ongoing managed security services. The company maintains research capabilities through the Capgemini Research Institute, which publishes reports on cybersecurity topics including quantum-safe security and emerging threats. The cybersecurity services are delivered as part of Capgemini's broader technology consulting portfolio, which includes integration with cloud platforms, AI implementations, and enterprise IT infrastructure projects.