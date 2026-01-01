Capgemini Cybersecurity Logo

Capgemini Cybersecurity

Enterprise cybersecurity services provider offering managed security solutions

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Capgemini Cybersecurity Description

Capgemini Cybersecurity is a managed security service provider that delivers cybersecurity consulting and implementation services to enterprise organizations. The company provides cybersecurity framework contract services, including work with government entities such as the European Commission. The service offering includes cybersecurity strategy development, security architecture design, and implementation support across various technology domains. Capgemini integrates cybersecurity capabilities with their broader technology consulting practice, covering areas such as cloud security, data protection, and digital transformation initiatives. The company operates through a global delivery model with security professionals providing consulting services, managed security operations, and security program development. Their approach combines technical security implementation with governance, risk, and compliance advisory services. Capgemini's cybersecurity practice works across multiple industries including automotive, public sector, healthcare, and financial services. The service delivery includes security assessments, incident response consulting, and ongoing managed security services. The company maintains research capabilities through the Capgemini Research Institute, which publishes reports on cybersecurity topics including quantum-safe security and emerging threats. The cybersecurity services are delivered as part of Capgemini's broader technology consulting portfolio, which includes integration with cloud platforms, AI implementations, and enterprise IT infrastructure projects.

Capgemini Cybersecurity FAQ

Common questions about Capgemini Cybersecurity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Capgemini Cybersecurity is Enterprise cybersecurity services provider offering managed security solutions developed by Capgemini. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Enterprise Security, Governance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →