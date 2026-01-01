Sattrix Device-as-a-Service Logo

Sattrix Device-as-a-Service

Managed device lifecycle service covering provisioning, maintenance & updates

Sattrix Device-as-a-Service Description

Sattrix Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) is a managed service offering that handles the complete lifecycle of organizational devices including laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, servers, and network equipment. The service addresses device management complexity by taking over provisioning, configuration, maintenance, and support responsibilities. The solution operates on a subscription-based model that eliminates upfront capital expenditure for device purchases. Sattrix professionals manage device inventory, apply firmware updates, perform troubleshooting, and ensure devices remain current with the latest security patches and technology capabilities. The service includes real-time visibility into device status, software versions, and security posture through inventory management capabilities. Automated patch management deploys security updates across all managed devices to maintain protection against evolving threats. The service implements standardized security measures across the device ecosystem to meet industry compliance requirements. DaaS provides flexible scaling options to accommodate organizational growth and technology changes without the administrative burden of traditional device procurement processes. The service integrates with other Sattrix offerings including SOC services for endpoint monitoring, MDR for threat detection and response, vulnerability management for patch prioritization, and IT infrastructure support for device integration. Technical support and troubleshooting are provided by Sattrix experts to minimize device downtime and maintain optimal performance across the managed device environment.

Sattrix Device-as-a-Service is Managed device lifecycle service covering provisioning, maintenance & updates developed by Sattrix Information Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Asset Inventory, Automation, Compliance.

