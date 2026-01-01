Novacoast Co-Managed SIEM Logo

Novacoast Co-Managed SIEM

Co-managed SIEM service with shared operational responsibility

Novacoast Co-Managed SIEM is a managed security service that provides a blended approach to Security Information and Event Management operations. The service combines Novacoast's cybersecurity engineers and operations experts with the client's internal team to run, manage, and optimize SIEM tools while the client retains ownership of their data and infrastructure. The co-managed model addresses organizations that require 24x7 security monitoring but prefer not to transfer their data to external providers. This approach is designed for organizations dealing with IT security compliance requirements, underutilized or complex SIEM deployments, or those seeking to augment their existing security operations capabilities. The service includes security analyst monitoring, SIEM tool management, and configuration optimization. Novacoast applies security expertise to help organizations maintain their SIEM infrastructure without fully outsourcing the function. The model allows organizations to maintain control over their security data while leveraging external expertise for operations and management tasks. The service is positioned as part of Novacoast's broader managed security services portfolio, which includes other co-managed and managed security offerings for various security domains.

