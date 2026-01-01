iC Consult Identity Security
iC Consult Identity Security
iC Consult Identity Security Description
iC Consult provides Identity and Access Management services across the entire identity security lifecycle. The company offers IAM consulting and advisory services to help organizations develop IAM strategies and roadmaps. Their architecture, integration, and implementation services design and deploy IAM solutions aligned with business requirements. The company provides 2nd and 3rd level support for IAM infrastructure maintenance and operations, including automated service monitoring and ticket systems. Their managed services offering delivers end-to-end IAM solutions with configurable and scalable options, supported by dedicated service delivery managers. iC Consult specializes in multiple identity security domains including access management and federation, customer identity and access management (CIAM), identity governance and administration (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), identity-centric security, zero trust implementations, and IAM cloud migration services. With over 25 years of experience, the company operates globally with 850+ professionals across 20+ offices. They maintain partnerships with over 30 IAM product vendors to provide vendor-independent solutions. The company serves 450+ active customers and holds premium level delivery partnerships with major IAM technology providers.
