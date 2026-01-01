Novacoast Security Engineering Logo

Novacoast Security Engineering provides managed security services delivered by specialized security engineers. The service focuses on security program improvement through expert planning and consultation based on years of experience. The offering is part of a broader managed security services program that includes multiple security domains. Security Engineering Services can be combined with other managed services such as Co-Managed SIEM, Managed EDR, Co-Managed PAM, Managed Endpoint Protection, Vulnerability & Patch Management, Managed DLP, Phishing Monitoring, and Managed Firewall, IDS, & IPS. The service aims to help organizations optimize security posture, avoid common pitfalls, and accomplish complex security tasks. Novacoast positions this as a co-managed approach where their security engineers work alongside client teams. The company provides evaluation services to determine if Security Engineering would be beneficial for specific organizational situations. They offer consultation on security engineering fundamentals and business use cases for utilizing expert security engineers. Novacoast has been providing cybersecurity services to enterprise organizations for two decades. The service includes access to incident response capabilities and can be customized based on organizational needs.

Novacoast Security Engineering is Managed security engineering services with specialized experts developed by Novacoast. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Enterprise Security, Incident Response, Managed Detection Response.

