XeneX Managed Cybersecurity Description

XeneX Managed Cybersecurity is a managed security service provider that delivers enterprise-grade cybersecurity through a unified platform. The service combines AI-powered analytics with human expertise to provide continuous security monitoring and response. The platform offers 24/7 threat detection and response capabilities through a Security Operations Center (SOC). Core security technologies include proprietary XDR, SOAR, SIEM, and log management systems that monitor over 700 data sources across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Security capabilities span endpoint protection, email security, cloud security monitoring for Office 365 and Google Cloud Platform, application security, and network traffic monitoring with NIDS. The service includes data loss prevention, multi-factor authentication, unified identity and device management, and dark web monitoring. Compliance and risk management features include compliance monitoring, cyber insurance readiness support, risk-based vulnerability management, and security configuration assessments. The platform provides vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, and external attack surface profiling. Additional services include backup and restore, disaster recovery and business continuity planning, patch management, phishing awareness training, incident response and malware cleanup, and virtual CISO services. Customers receive dedicated customer success managers, weekly updates, and monthly executive reviews for transparency and accountability.