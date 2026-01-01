XeneX Managed Cybersecurity Logo

XeneX Managed Cybersecurity

Managed cybersecurity service with 24/7 SOC, XDR, SIEM, and compliance support

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

XeneX Managed Cybersecurity Description

XeneX Managed Cybersecurity is a managed security service provider that delivers enterprise-grade cybersecurity through a unified platform. The service combines AI-powered analytics with human expertise to provide continuous security monitoring and response. The platform offers 24/7 threat detection and response capabilities through a Security Operations Center (SOC). Core security technologies include proprietary XDR, SOAR, SIEM, and log management systems that monitor over 700 data sources across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Security capabilities span endpoint protection, email security, cloud security monitoring for Office 365 and Google Cloud Platform, application security, and network traffic monitoring with NIDS. The service includes data loss prevention, multi-factor authentication, unified identity and device management, and dark web monitoring. Compliance and risk management features include compliance monitoring, cyber insurance readiness support, risk-based vulnerability management, and security configuration assessments. The platform provides vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, and external attack surface profiling. Additional services include backup and restore, disaster recovery and business continuity planning, patch management, phishing awareness training, incident response and malware cleanup, and virtual CISO services. Customers receive dedicated customer success managers, weekly updates, and monthly executive reviews for transparency and accountability.

XeneX Managed Cybersecurity FAQ

Common questions about XeneX Managed Cybersecurity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

XeneX Managed Cybersecurity is Managed cybersecurity service with 24/7 SOC, XDR, SIEM, and compliance support developed by XeneX SOC. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Endpoint Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →