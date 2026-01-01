Liquid C2 Cyber Security Solutions Description

Liquid C2 Cyber Security Solutions is a managed security service provider that delivers cybersecurity services across multiple domains. The company operates under the "We Secure" portfolio within Liquid C2's broader cloud and communication services offerings. The service portfolio includes four main areas: Governance, Risk & Compliance services help organizations establish security frameworks and meet regulatory requirements, including ISO 27001 certification support. Cyber Risk Assurance provides assessment and evaluation services to identify and measure security risks across organizational infrastructure. Cyber Defence Services deliver ongoing security monitoring and protection capabilities to detect and respond to threats. Cyber Security Solutions encompass technology implementations including email security (SecureEmail), multi-factor authentication, and integration with third-party security platforms. The company serves organizations across Africa and the Middle East, providing consulting, implementation, and managed services. Their approach combines professional services with technology deployment, supporting clients through discovery, planning, deployment, and ongoing support phases. Liquid C2 maintains partnerships with major technology vendors including Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, and Cloudflare to deliver integrated security solutions. The company publishes case studies, white papers, and guidance on topics including cloud security, data protection, and secure AI adoption.