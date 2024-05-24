Outpost24 Managed Services Description

Outpost24 Managed Services provides outsourced security operations that cover networks, endpoints, applications, cloud environments, and attack surfaces. The service acts as an extension of internal security teams by handling time-intensive tasks such as scan management, vulnerability validation, and reporting. The offering includes five primary service areas: External Attack Surface Management for continuous discovery and analysis of internet-facing assets, Vulnerability Management for network monitoring and compliance, Application Security and API Testing with expert vulnerability analysis, Managed Cloud Security for configuration and workload monitoring across public clouds, and Compliance Scanning for detection of non-compliant and PCI findings. Services are built on the Outpost24 Exposure Management Platform and support Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs. The managed service includes configuration and implementation of the platform, automated and in-depth reporting delivered through a secure role-based library and PowerBI dashboard, and direct access to managed services experts. Additional capabilities include custom alerting, security maintenance, consultancy services, guidance on evolving attack surfaces, vulnerability prioritization recommendations, and identification of vulnerable websites with takedown services for brand protection. The service provides onboarding support and can be tailored to organizational requirements and budgets.