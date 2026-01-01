AhnLab Professional Service Logo

AhnLab Professional Service

Managed security service providing expert threat mgmt and solution operations

AhnLab Professional Service is a managed security service that provides expert-led security threat management and solution operations. The service is delivered by security professionals with malware response expertise and field experience. The service consists of three main areas: security solution operations, security threat analysis and response, and expert technical support. It includes regular security solution management, system pre-inspection, and security incident response capabilities. Service offerings include: - Data Analysis Service: Regular analysis of AhnLab security solution operations with policy optimization and threat identification - AIPS Policy Optimization Service: Precision analysis of AIPS solution operations and detection logs for optimized policy development - DPX Policy Optimization Service: Systematic analysis of DDoS detection policies with zone-based optimization - DDoS Simulation Service: Scenario-based simulated DDoS attacks to assess response capabilities - Suspicious System Diagnosis Service: System analysis to detect hidden security threats and vulnerabilities - Malware Expert Analysis Service: Detailed analysis of malware functionality and characteristics - A-FIRST Forensic Service: Digital forensic analysis of security incidents including attack path analysis and digital evidence collection - Expert On-Demand Service: Rapid on-site deployment of technical experts for problem resolution The service aims to prevent security incidents through proactive management, optimize security solution operations, and enable organizations to focus on core business activities.

AhnLab Professional Service FAQ

