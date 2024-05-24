Big Cyber Group Cybersecure Data Enrichment Logo

All-in-one cybersecurity package for SMBs with insurance & incident response

Big Cyber Group Cybersecure Data Enrichment Description

Big Cyber Group Cybersecure Data Enrichment is a managed cybersecurity service package designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The service combines multiple security components into a single offering with a dedicated account manager. The package includes endpoint security and antivirus software, AI-powered security assessments that identify vulnerabilities and recommend solutions, and various cybersecurity reports including executive summaries, device reports, task reports, audit logs, antivirus threat reports, web control reports, and USB protection reports. The service provides cyber insurance support with coverage up to €1,000,000 and includes a 24/7/365 emergency cyber response hotline operated by partners in 35 countries with over 130 cybersecurity specialists. The emergency response service offers threat alerts via mobile app (iOS and Android), email, and phone. Additional services include free online consultations with cybersecurity experts, incident response services, penetration testing, and vulnerability scanning. The platform features a user-friendly interface and aims to help businesses avoid overpaying for unnecessary cybersecurity products. The service follows a structured customer journey: demo call and cyber assessment, creating a client data room, implementation of cybersecurity software, obtaining cyber insurance, and enhanced cybersecurity maintenance.

Big Cyber Group Cybersecure Data Enrichment is All-in-one cybersecurity package for SMBs with insurance & incident response developed by BigCyberGroup. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Antivirus, Compliance.

