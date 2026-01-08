Booz Allen DarkLabs Description

Booz Allen DarkLabs is an adversary-informed cybersecurity incubator designed to address nation-state threat actors. The service combines cyber operations expertise with research, training, and defense capabilities across multiple domains and platforms. DarkLabs consists of three main solution areas: DarkLabs Research focuses on vulnerability research and exploitation, enabling organizations to proactively discover and leverage novel vulnerabilities for full-spectrum cyber operations. DarkLabs Attack provides cyber warfare readiness through hyper-realistic training and exercises. The platform delivers tradecraft and modern threat actor tooling to support "train as you fight" scenarios. DarkLabs Detect offers autonomous monitoring, detection, analysis, and response capabilities using agentic AI technology. The system operates in real-time and evolves to address emerging threats. The service integrates into existing security systems and architectures. DarkLabs draws on decades of experience combating nation-state cyber threats and maintains knowledge of adversary actions, behaviors, techniques, and tactics. The offering includes multidomain research capabilities, innovation labs, and a partner ecosystem to deliver cybersecurity architecture and defenses.