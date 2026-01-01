Tech Mahindra Scale at Speed Description

Tech Mahindra Scale at Speed is an enterprise services platform that provides digital transformation and technology consulting services across multiple industries including banking, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications. The company offers cybersecurity services as part of its broader portfolio, with specific focus on network and cyber security operations. The platform delivers AI-driven solutions including GenAI consulting and implementation services, with capabilities spanning strategy development, use-case design, and implementation. Tech Mahindra provides services for cloud transformation, working with major cloud providers to deliver AI and sustainable technology solutions. The company's cybersecurity offerings include network security operations and cyber security operations for enterprise clients and critical infrastructure. Their services extend to AI security, with emphasis on fortifying cybersecurity in enterprise AI environments and protecting data integrity across global operations. Tech Mahindra operates as a managed security service provider, delivering consulting services for digital transformation, AI implementation, and cybersecurity operations. The platform supports enterprises in modernizing legacy systems, implementing AI-driven solutions, and establishing security operations for network and cyber defense. The service model focuses on helping organizations transform at scale and speed, bringing agility and resilience to business operations through technology consulting, implementation services, and managed security operations.