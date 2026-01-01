Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR) Logo

Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR)

Managed SOC service with XDR capabilities for 24/7 threat monitoring and response

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR) Description

Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR) is a managed security operations center offering that provides 24/7 monitoring and threat response capabilities. The service deploys agents across endpoints with automated installation and includes compliance support for PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR requirements. The platform combines multiple security capabilities including next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), user behavior analytics (UBA), network analytics, and deception technologies. The NGAV component uses threat intelligence feeds, known malware signatures, fuzzy hashing, memory access control, AI static analysis, and behavioral analysis to prevent malicious code execution. EDR functionality monitors endpoints for active threats and enables rapid response decisions. The UBA component establishes behavioral baselines for users by monitoring login patterns, host access, location, network communication, and file access to detect compromised accounts. Network analytics capabilities detect reconnaissance activities, risky connections, credential theft attempts, lateral movement, and data exfiltration. The service includes response orchestration with pre-built remediation use cases for handling threats involving users, networks, hosts, files, and man-in-the-middle attacks. Operators gain visibility into endpoint configurations, installed software, process execution, network traffic, and user activity for asset management and attack surface reduction. Deception capabilities deploy fake passwords, data files, configurations, and network connections to detect attacker presence within the environment.

Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR) FAQ

Common questions about Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR) is Managed SOC service with XDR capabilities for 24/7 threat monitoring and response developed by Stealth-ISS. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Deception, EDR, Endpoint Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →