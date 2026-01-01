Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR)
Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR)
Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR) Description
Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR) is a managed security operations center offering that provides 24/7 monitoring and threat response capabilities. The service deploys agents across endpoints with automated installation and includes compliance support for PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR requirements. The platform combines multiple security capabilities including next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), user behavior analytics (UBA), network analytics, and deception technologies. The NGAV component uses threat intelligence feeds, known malware signatures, fuzzy hashing, memory access control, AI static analysis, and behavioral analysis to prevent malicious code execution. EDR functionality monitors endpoints for active threats and enables rapid response decisions. The UBA component establishes behavioral baselines for users by monitoring login patterns, host access, location, network communication, and file access to detect compromised accounts. Network analytics capabilities detect reconnaissance activities, risky connections, credential theft attempts, lateral movement, and data exfiltration. The service includes response orchestration with pre-built remediation use cases for handling threats involving users, networks, hosts, files, and man-in-the-middle attacks. Operators gain visibility into endpoint configurations, installed software, process execution, network traffic, and user activity for asset management and attack surface reduction. Deception capabilities deploy fake passwords, data files, configurations, and network connections to detect attacker presence within the environment.
Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR) FAQ
