GuidePoint OT Security Implementation Services Description

GuidePoint OT Security Implementation Services provides professional consulting services to help organizations evaluate, select, test, and implement operational technology security tools. The service focuses on three main areas: OT network monitoring, secure remote access to OT resources, and building defensive architecture. For OT network monitoring, the service includes discovery and design, planning and fulfillment, site survey and preparation, system configuration, initial tuning, and reporting capabilities. The secure remote access component covers designing OT SRA solutions, implementation, and multi-factor authentication integration. The defensive architecture services help organizations build and configure OT defenses including asset identification and inventory, network segmentation, IDMZ implementation, OT traffic ingestion through various methods (span, mirror, tap, aggregator), OT proxies, and log collection. The implementation methodology aligns with industry best practices and the SANS Five ICS Cybersecurity Critical Controls. Services are designed to engage stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle, ensure defensible OT architecture, and drive user adoption through training. The company also offers managed services to support and maintain functionality after implementation. The service aims to help organizations assess OT security maturity, identify gaps in the OT environment, and provide actionable recommendations through a detailed roadmap tailored to business needs.