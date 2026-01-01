GuidePoint OT Security Implementation Services Logo

GuidePoint OT Security Implementation Services

Professional services for OT security tool implementation and configuration

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

GuidePoint OT Security Implementation Services Description

GuidePoint OT Security Implementation Services provides professional consulting services to help organizations evaluate, select, test, and implement operational technology security tools. The service focuses on three main areas: OT network monitoring, secure remote access to OT resources, and building defensive architecture. For OT network monitoring, the service includes discovery and design, planning and fulfillment, site survey and preparation, system configuration, initial tuning, and reporting capabilities. The secure remote access component covers designing OT SRA solutions, implementation, and multi-factor authentication integration. The defensive architecture services help organizations build and configure OT defenses including asset identification and inventory, network segmentation, IDMZ implementation, OT traffic ingestion through various methods (span, mirror, tap, aggregator), OT proxies, and log collection. The implementation methodology aligns with industry best practices and the SANS Five ICS Cybersecurity Critical Controls. Services are designed to engage stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle, ensure defensible OT architecture, and drive user adoption through training. The company also offers managed services to support and maintain functionality after implementation. The service aims to help organizations assess OT security maturity, identify gaps in the OT environment, and provide actionable recommendations through a detailed roadmap tailored to business needs.

GuidePoint OT Security Implementation Services FAQ

Common questions about GuidePoint OT Security Implementation Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

GuidePoint OT Security Implementation Services is Professional services for OT security tool implementation and configuration developed by GuidePoint Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Critical Infrastructure, ICS, Industrial Control Systems.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →