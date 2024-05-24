Cyberani Managed Detection and Response (MDR)
24/7 managed detection and response service for threat monitoring
Cyberani Managed Detection and Response (MDR)
24/7 managed detection and response service for threat monitoring
Cyberani Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Description
Cyberani's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provides continuous cybersecurity monitoring, detection, and incident response capabilities to protect organizations from advanced cyber threats. The service operates 24/7 to monitor digital environments and detect threats in real time. The MDR service uses behavioral analytics, machine learning, and real-time threat intelligence to identify malicious activities across networks, endpoints, and cloud environments. The service focuses on detecting ransomware, malware, phishing, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). Upon threat detection, the MDR team conducts investigations to understand the scope and impact of threats, followed by remediation actions to neutralize them. The service includes endpoint and network detection and response (XDR) capabilities that automate detection and response processes at the endpoint, network, and cloud infrastructure levels. The service integrates threat intelligence feeds to provide real-time insights into emerging threats. The security stack includes firewalls, SIEMs, endpoint protection solutions, and IPS/IDS systems. MDR services are customized to align with each organization's specific risk profile, regulatory requirements, and business objectives.
Cyberani Managed Detection and Response (MDR) FAQ
Common questions about Cyberani Managed Detection and Response (MDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cyberani Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is 24/7 managed detection and response service for threat monitoring developed by Cyberani. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware, APT.
ALTERNATIVES
German MDR & IR provider offering 24/7 threat detection and incident response
24/7 managed detection, response, and threat alerting platform for organizations.
Extended SOC solution providing cyber security framework with threat monitoring
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox