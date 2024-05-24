Cyberani Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Description

Cyberani's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provides continuous cybersecurity monitoring, detection, and incident response capabilities to protect organizations from advanced cyber threats. The service operates 24/7 to monitor digital environments and detect threats in real time. The MDR service uses behavioral analytics, machine learning, and real-time threat intelligence to identify malicious activities across networks, endpoints, and cloud environments. The service focuses on detecting ransomware, malware, phishing, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). Upon threat detection, the MDR team conducts investigations to understand the scope and impact of threats, followed by remediation actions to neutralize them. The service includes endpoint and network detection and response (XDR) capabilities that automate detection and response processes at the endpoint, network, and cloud infrastructure levels. The service integrates threat intelligence feeds to provide real-time insights into emerging threats. The security stack includes firewalls, SIEMs, endpoint protection solutions, and IPS/IDS systems. MDR services are customized to align with each organization's specific risk profile, regulatory requirements, and business objectives.