Managed cybersecurity services provider offering SOC, SOAR, and consulting

Sattrix is a managed security service provider that delivers cybersecurity services across managed, consulting, implementation, and assessment domains. The company operates globally with presence in India, MEA, and the Americas, providing 24x7 support through SOC and NOC centers. The service portfolio includes managed services such as SOC operations with incident response, SOAR automation, device management, helpdesk support, IT infrastructure support, compliance management, detection and response, and vulnerability management. Professional services cover technology consulting, transformation, and IT cost optimization. Assessment services include vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, application audits, code reviews, SOC assessments, and infrastructure assessments. Sattrix specializes in compliance as a service, SOAR as a service, incident response as a service, hybrid SOC management, and SIEM consulting. The company holds Premier Tier status in the Splunk Partnerverse with a Security Solutions badge, demonstrating expertise in Splunk-powered security solutions. Services are delivered through a customer-centric approach that includes comprehensive discovery, personalized security strategy development, proactive defense architecture, and continuous monitoring. The company focuses on data protection, threat detection, incident response, regulatory compliance, and risk management across IT, OT, and IoT environments.

Sattrix Cybersecurity Services is Managed cybersecurity services provider offering SOC, SOAR, and consulting developed by Sattrix Information Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Incident Response, Managed Security Service Provider.

