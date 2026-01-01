VikingCloud Managed Security Services Logo

VikingCloud Managed Security Services provides outsourced cybersecurity management for distributed enterprises across multiple locations. The service operates on a 24x7x365 basis, monitoring over 6 billion online events daily. The offering includes network security components such as managed firewalls (SecureEdge Cloud and on-site versions), intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), security information and event management (SIEM), SD-WAN, and VPN capabilities. Endpoint protection features include next-generation anti-virus, anti-malware, anti-spam, file integrity monitoring, Windows event logging, and ransomware protection. Detection capabilities encompass internal and external vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, rogue wireless detection, network mapper scanning, online presence monitoring, dark web monitoring, and web malware scanning. The service includes PCI DSS compliance support with approved scanning vendor (ASV) services, external vulnerability scanning, and PAN scanning. Business continuity features include VoIP business phone, managed broadband internet, cellular backup internet failover, guest WiFi, and secure remote access. The service provides data breach insurance and PII insurance options. Support includes security analyst teams, certified technical support, professional device installation, and next business day device replacement. The Asgard Platform serves as the underlying technology infrastructure for monitoring and management across client locations.

