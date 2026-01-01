Protiviti Cybersecurity Solutions
Protiviti is a global business consulting firm that provides cybersecurity consulting services as part of its broader technology and risk management offerings. The firm delivers consulting services across multiple domains including cybersecurity, data privacy, risk assessment, and compliance management. The company focuses on helping organizations address technology-related risks and challenges, with particular emphasis on emerging threats from legacy systems, AI security considerations, and digital transformation initiatives. Their cybersecurity practice appears to be integrated within their broader consulting framework that covers internal audit, governance, risk and compliance (GRC), and enterprise technology implementations. Protiviti publishes research and insights on cybersecurity topics including risk management, AI adoption, technology modernization, and audit committee governance. The firm conducts surveys and produces whitepapers on topics such as executive risk perspectives, finance trends, and AI implementation challenges. As a consulting organization, Protiviti provides advisory services rather than software products or managed security operations. Their approach combines expertise in business operations, technology implementation, and risk management to help clients navigate cybersecurity challenges within the context of broader organizational objectives.
