CyberSecOp SOC as a service Description

CyberSecOp SOC as a Service is a managed security operations center offering that provides outsourced security monitoring and response capabilities. The service operates 24/7 with SOC analysts, threat hunters, and a dedicated Threat Response Unit (TRU). The platform utilizes an Open XDR architecture that correlates signals across network, cloud, endpoints, logs, and identities to detect and respond to threats. The service claims to support over 300 technology integrations to work with existing security infrastructure. Key operational capabilities include continuous threat monitoring, proactive threat hunting, forensic investigation, and incident response. The service employs AI-enhanced detection models and multi-signal correlation to identify threats. Each customer is assigned a named Cyber Risk Advisor who serves as a dedicated point of contact. The platform provides a consolidated dashboard for visibility across the attack surface with real-time and historical reporting. The service includes breach incident management with threat containment, root cause analysis, and recovery support. The offering targets organizations seeking to outsource their security operations center functions without maintaining in-house 24/7 SOC capabilities. The service model positions the provider's team as an extension of the customer's security team.