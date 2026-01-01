CyberSecOp SOC as a service Logo

CyberSecOp SOC as a service

Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CyberSecOp SOC as a service Description

CyberSecOp SOC as a Service is a managed security operations center offering that provides outsourced security monitoring and response capabilities. The service operates 24/7 with SOC analysts, threat hunters, and a dedicated Threat Response Unit (TRU). The platform utilizes an Open XDR architecture that correlates signals across network, cloud, endpoints, logs, and identities to detect and respond to threats. The service claims to support over 300 technology integrations to work with existing security infrastructure. Key operational capabilities include continuous threat monitoring, proactive threat hunting, forensic investigation, and incident response. The service employs AI-enhanced detection models and multi-signal correlation to identify threats. Each customer is assigned a named Cyber Risk Advisor who serves as a dedicated point of contact. The platform provides a consolidated dashboard for visibility across the attack surface with real-time and historical reporting. The service includes breach incident management with threat containment, root cause analysis, and recovery support. The offering targets organizations seeking to outsource their security operations center functions without maintaining in-house 24/7 SOC capabilities. The service model positions the provider's team as an extension of the customer's security team.

CyberSecOp SOC as a service FAQ

Common questions about CyberSecOp SOC as a service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CyberSecOp SOC as a service is Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response developed by CyberSecOp. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Managed Detection Response, Managed SOC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →