Group-IB Managed XDR
Managed XDR service with 24/7 threat detection, hunting, and response
Group-IB Managed XDR
Managed XDR service with 24/7 threat detection, hunting, and response
Group-IB Managed XDR Description
Group-IB Managed XDR is a managed security service that provides enterprise-wide threat detection and response across endpoint, network, email, and cloud environments. The platform centralizes, correlates, and analyzes data from various security tools deployed in an organization's infrastructure. The service combines proprietary threat intelligence with 24/7 monitoring by CERT-trained SOC analysts. It offers three managed service tiers: Managed Detection for around-the-clock alert analysis, Managed Threat Hunting for proactive detection of sophisticated attacks and APTs, and Managed Response for real-time threat containment and eradication. The platform provides coverage across multiple attack surfaces including endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, emails, and networks. It uses behavioral analysis, signature detection, and malware detonation capabilities to identify threats. The service includes automated response actions such as host isolation, process termination, and console access for forensic data collection. Group-IB's service includes threat containment within 15 minutes and initial incident reports within 24 hours. The platform analyzes 95% of alerts within 60 minutes and employs over 55 certified analysts. It integrates with existing security ecosystems including SIEM platforms to enhance the value of current security investments. The service offers native integrations for rapid deployment and uses machine learning algorithms to automate routine tasks and process large volumes of security data for SOC personnel.
Group-IB Managed XDR FAQ
Common questions about Group-IB Managed XDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Group-IB Managed XDR is Managed XDR service with 24/7 threat detection, hunting, and response developed by Group IB. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
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