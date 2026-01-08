AhnLab Service PLUS
Comprehensive managed security services including MSS, MDR, consulting & forensics
AhnLab Service PLUS
Comprehensive managed security services including MSS, MDR, consulting & forensics
AhnLab Service PLUS Description
AhnLab Service PLUS is a comprehensive security service offering that provides organizations with access to security professionals across multiple service domains. The service portfolio includes Managed Detection & Response (MDR) for threat investigation and hunting, Managed Security Service (MSS) for security operations, Security Consulting for strategy and system design, Professional Service for security breach prevention through management, Digital Forensics for incident investigation, and AhnLab Cloud for cloud managed services. The service leverages over thirty years of accumulated knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. It addresses security challenges across different industries and organizational requirements through systematic and structured service delivery. AhnLab Service PLUS integrates with other AhnLab security platforms and products to support use cases including threat detection and response (TDR), SOC modernization, and ransomware protection. The SOC modernization component utilizes automation and orchestration technology to reduce operational complexity. The service maintains a global partner network for collaborative security delivery. The service model emphasizes continuous improvement through a feedback loop where insights from service delivery are analyzed and incorporated into technology and platform enhancements.
