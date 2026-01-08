Booz Allen Cybersecurity Description

Booz Allen Hamilton provides cybersecurity consulting and managed security services primarily for U.S. federal government agencies, defense, intelligence organizations, and commercial enterprises. The company offers services across multiple cybersecurity domains including threat detection, incident response, zero trust implementation, and cloud security. The service portfolio includes AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions, threat hunting and intelligent cyber defense capabilities, digital forensics and incident response services, and continuous diagnostics and mitigation programs. Booz Allen operates DarkLabs, which provides implementation-focused cybersecurity services for both government and business clients. The company delivers zero trust architecture solutions, 5G/NextG network security, and cloud security implementations. Services extend to operational technology security for critical infrastructure sectors, vulnerability management, and security operations center capabilities. Booz Allen provides cybersecurity workforce development and maintains certifications across various security frameworks. The company serves Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies, all 16 critical infrastructure sectors, and federal civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies. Services include security architecture design, risk assessment, compliance management, and ongoing managed security operations.