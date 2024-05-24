BARR Managed Security
BARR Managed Security Description
BARR Managed Security provides ongoing security management services designed to help organizations maintain compliance and reduce risk. The service offering includes three primary components: managed security awareness training, continuous monitoring, and vulnerability management. The managed security awareness component delivers ongoing training programs focused on phishing, social engineering, and insider risks. This includes interactive scenario-based training, phishing simulations, and awareness campaigns customized to specific industries and risk profiles. The service tracks behavioral trends and provides analytics to measure improvements in employee vigilance. Continuous monitoring services help organizations establish ongoing processes to ensure controls remain effective and aligned with regulatory requirements. The service integrates automation, real-time alerts, and actionable insights for tracking KPIs, reviewing policies, handling customer questionnaires, and conducting internal audits. Support is provided for frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HITRUST. Vulnerability management services combine automated scanning with expert analysis to identify, prioritize, and remediate security weaknesses. The service provides remediation guidance and continuous improvement strategies tailored to the organization's environment and growth stage. BARR serves regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government. The team holds certifications such as CISA, CISSP, ISO Lead Auditor, and HITRUST CCSFP. Services are offered with fixed, competitive pricing.
