UnderDefense Cloud Security Managed Services Description

UnderDefense Cloud Security Managed Services provides security monitoring and management for cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments. The service includes threat detection, incident response, and remediation guidance delivered through a managed SOC operating 24/7. The platform offers cloud security posture management capabilities to identify misconfigurations and security gaps. It provides automated security assessments using proprietary detection algorithms and integrates with existing security tools to provide unified visibility across multi-cloud environments. The service includes continuous monitoring with real-time alerting, compliance reporting aligned with standards like GDPR and ISO 27001, and external risk assessment with severity classification. Security operations are supported by automation to reduce alert noise and provide actionable context for security teams. UnderDefense delivers cloud-specific expertise for major cloud platforms and containerized workloads. The platform provides dashboards and reporting accessible through a centralized interface for tracking security posture, alert timelines, and compliance status. Services include security tool configuration, risk assessment, and guidance for cloud migration security planning.