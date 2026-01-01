Cyvatar Cybersecurity Management Logo

Cyvatar Cybersecurity Management

All-in-one managed cybersecurity platform with compliance and risk management

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cyvatar Cybersecurity Management Description

Cyvatar Cybersecurity Management is a managed security service provider platform that delivers comprehensive cybersecurity services through a unified solution. The platform combines multiple security capabilities including vulnerability management, endpoint protection, DNS security, email security, mobile threat defense, security awareness training, and identity access management. The service includes continuous vulnerability scanning with automated remediation and patch management, penetration testing, and risk prioritization. Endpoint protection features 24/7/365 SOC monitoring, threat hunting, and zero-day exploit remediation with malware and ransomware blocking. DNS security management provides real-time threat defense, phishing protection, and content filtering. Email security management protects against phishing, business email compromise, and ransomware through advanced analytics. Mobile threat defense secures smartphones and tablets against malware, spyware, and network attacks with continuous risk assessment. Security awareness training includes video content, gamified learning, simulated phishing campaigns, and custom training modules. Identity and access management provides multi-factor authentication and single sign-on capabilities. The platform is powered by Mastercard's RiskRecon technology and includes compliance mapping for various standards. Monthly executive reporting provides insights into vulnerability management, threat trends, blocked threats, and training outcomes. Cyvatar manages installation, configuration, and maintenance across all devices and services.

Cyvatar Cybersecurity Management FAQ

Common questions about Cyvatar Cybersecurity Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyvatar Cybersecurity Management is All-in-one managed cybersecurity platform with compliance and risk management developed by Cyvatar. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, DNS Security, Email Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →