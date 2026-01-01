Cyvatar Cybersecurity Management Description

Cyvatar Cybersecurity Management is a managed security service provider platform that delivers comprehensive cybersecurity services through a unified solution. The platform combines multiple security capabilities including vulnerability management, endpoint protection, DNS security, email security, mobile threat defense, security awareness training, and identity access management. The service includes continuous vulnerability scanning with automated remediation and patch management, penetration testing, and risk prioritization. Endpoint protection features 24/7/365 SOC monitoring, threat hunting, and zero-day exploit remediation with malware and ransomware blocking. DNS security management provides real-time threat defense, phishing protection, and content filtering. Email security management protects against phishing, business email compromise, and ransomware through advanced analytics. Mobile threat defense secures smartphones and tablets against malware, spyware, and network attacks with continuous risk assessment. Security awareness training includes video content, gamified learning, simulated phishing campaigns, and custom training modules. Identity and access management provides multi-factor authentication and single sign-on capabilities. The platform is powered by Mastercard's RiskRecon technology and includes compliance mapping for various standards. Monthly executive reporting provides insights into vulnerability management, threat trends, blocked threats, and training outcomes. Cyvatar manages installation, configuration, and maintenance across all devices and services.