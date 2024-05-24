Wipro Managed Security Services Description

Wipro Managed Security Services provides operations and management of IT security infrastructures through security operations centers. The service operates from 16 global Cyber Defense Centers offering 24x7 monitoring and response capabilities. The offering includes security monitoring, behavior analysis, unauthorized access detection, advisory on prevention measures, penetration testing, firewall operations, anti-virus operations, IAM operation services, and DLP operations. Services are delivered in an as-a-service model focused on providing ongoing, real-time protection. The platform includes AI-powered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) with 360-degree threat detection and response coverage. Additional service areas cover managed security risk and compliance, application security, digital trust services including Zero Trust and digital identity, and cloud and infrastructure security management. Services encompass end-to-end managed operations to transform, automate and orchestrate risk and compliance processes. The application security component focuses on creating secure applications in compliant environments. Cloud and infrastructure security services provide comprehensive risk management and governance through the 24x7 Cyber Defense Center. The service model aims to reduce costs and improve efficiency while maintaining security capabilities through centralized security operations and management.