Theos Cyber Cyber Engineering Description

Theos Cyber Cyber Engineering provides cybersecurity engineering services focused on designing, implementing, and managing security infrastructure. The service covers protection for identities, devices, applications, cloud workloads, OT, and IoT environments. The offering includes solution design for customized security architectures, technical implementation and support for deploying security measures, managed services for continuous monitoring and management, and security reviews and assessments to identify vulnerabilities and develop mitigation strategies. The service integrates technologies from partners including Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Claroty to deliver security solutions. Engineers apply industry best practices to build systems designed to protect against cyber threats. The service provides ongoing support and optimization to adapt to evolving security challenges. It aims to maintain current defenses through continuous monitoring and updates to the security environment.