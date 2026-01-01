Ridge IT Managed IT Logo

Ridge IT Managed IT

Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider with Zero Trust implementation

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Ridge IT Managed IT Description

Ridge IT is a managed security service provider (MSSP) based in Tampa that offers comprehensive managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and compliance support. The company serves over 500,000 users and provides a unified platform for IT management and security operations. The service includes managed IT support with focus on Microsoft environments, Zero Trust architecture implementation, cloud infrastructure management and migration, and CMMC compliance services for Department of Defense contractors. Ridge IT positions itself as a registered practitioner organization (RPO) for CMMC certification support ahead of the 2025 DoD deadline. The company delivers security operations through threat detection and blocking, rapid incident response, and security assessments. Their approach emphasizes building security awareness and habits within client organizations, combining technology controls with human-focused security culture development. Ridge IT provides cloud-first infrastructure services that enable scalable workloads and remote work capabilities. The platform offers centralized control over devices and data points with predictable billing. Services include business continuity planning, compliance management, and ongoing security monitoring. The company has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a top MSSP and offers various educational resources including webinars on Microsoft technologies, CMMC compliance guides, and security assessment services.

Ridge IT Managed IT FAQ

Common questions about Ridge IT Managed IT including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ridge IT Managed IT is Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider with Zero Trust implementation developed by Ridge IT. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Incident Response, Managed Detection Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →