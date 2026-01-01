Ridge IT Managed IT
Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider with Zero Trust implementation
Ridge IT Managed IT
Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider with Zero Trust implementation
Ridge IT Managed IT Description
Ridge IT is a managed security service provider (MSSP) based in Tampa that offers comprehensive managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and compliance support. The company serves over 500,000 users and provides a unified platform for IT management and security operations. The service includes managed IT support with focus on Microsoft environments, Zero Trust architecture implementation, cloud infrastructure management and migration, and CMMC compliance services for Department of Defense contractors. Ridge IT positions itself as a registered practitioner organization (RPO) for CMMC certification support ahead of the 2025 DoD deadline. The company delivers security operations through threat detection and blocking, rapid incident response, and security assessments. Their approach emphasizes building security awareness and habits within client organizations, combining technology controls with human-focused security culture development. Ridge IT provides cloud-first infrastructure services that enable scalable workloads and remote work capabilities. The platform offers centralized control over devices and data points with predictable billing. Services include business continuity planning, compliance management, and ongoing security monitoring. The company has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a top MSSP and offers various educational resources including webinars on Microsoft technologies, CMMC compliance guides, and security assessment services.
Ridge IT Managed IT FAQ
Common questions about Ridge IT Managed IT including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Ridge IT Managed IT is Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider with Zero Trust implementation developed by Ridge IT. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Incident Response, Managed Detection Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership