GuidePoint Security Expertise Description

GuidePoint Security is a cybersecurity services company that provides consulting, managed security services, and technology implementation across multiple security domains. The company employs cybersecurity engineers, architects, and consultants who hold industry and product certifications. The company offers services across various cybersecurity areas including application security, artificial intelligence security, cloud security, data security, email security, endpoint security, governance risk and compliance, identity and access management, incident response and threat intelligence, managed security, network and infrastructure security, operational technology security, security awareness and education, security operations center services, staff augmentation, and vulnerability management and penetration testing. GuidePoint Security provides GPVUE, an integrated managed security program designed to deliver cybersecurity services over the course of a year. The program combines expertise across multiple security disciplines and is customized to meet organizational requirements. The company positions itself as a vendor-agnostic provider, offering access to over 650 cybersecurity technologies. GuidePoint Security serves government and commercial organizations, including Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 companies. The company also publishes the GRIT quarterly ransomware and cyber threat report and hosts cybersecurity conferences.