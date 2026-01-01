GuidePoint Security Expertise
Cybersecurity consulting & managed services provider offering expertise & solutions
GuidePoint Security Expertise
Cybersecurity consulting & managed services provider offering expertise & solutions
GuidePoint Security Expertise Description
GuidePoint Security is a cybersecurity services company that provides consulting, managed security services, and technology implementation across multiple security domains. The company employs cybersecurity engineers, architects, and consultants who hold industry and product certifications. The company offers services across various cybersecurity areas including application security, artificial intelligence security, cloud security, data security, email security, endpoint security, governance risk and compliance, identity and access management, incident response and threat intelligence, managed security, network and infrastructure security, operational technology security, security awareness and education, security operations center services, staff augmentation, and vulnerability management and penetration testing. GuidePoint Security provides GPVUE, an integrated managed security program designed to deliver cybersecurity services over the course of a year. The program combines expertise across multiple security disciplines and is customized to meet organizational requirements. The company positions itself as a vendor-agnostic provider, offering access to over 650 cybersecurity technologies. GuidePoint Security serves government and commercial organizations, including Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 companies. The company also publishes the GRIT quarterly ransomware and cyber threat report and hosts cybersecurity conferences.
GuidePoint Security Expertise FAQ
Common questions about GuidePoint Security Expertise including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GuidePoint Security Expertise is Cybersecurity consulting & managed services provider offering expertise & solutions developed by GuidePoint Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Managed SOC, Managed Security Service Provider.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership