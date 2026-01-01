Entersoft Cybersecurity Logo

Entersoft Cybersecurity

Managed cybersecurity services including SOC, incident response, and forensics

Entersoft Cybersecurity Description

Entersoft Cybersecurity provides managed security services with a focus on continuous monitoring and threat response. The company offers Security Operations Center (SOC) as a Service with 24x7 monitoring, utilizing SIEM systems for threat detection and incident response capabilities. The service portfolio includes Incident Response with established procedures for handling security threats, including post-mortem analysis and compliance documentation. Cyber Forensics services provide automated intrusion detection, forensic analysis of compromised systems, and evidence collection for legal proceedings. Threat Hunting capabilities employ machine learning algorithms to detect behavioral anomalies in users, processes, and machines. The service analyzes attack patterns and investigates security incidents to identify root causes and prevent recurrence. Additional offerings include Communications Security for privacy protection and Digital Overwatch services. The company positions itself as providing hacker-driven defense strategies, with team members holding certifications in offensive security. Services are designed to support compliance requirements including ISO 27001 and Reserve Bank of India cybersecurity guidelines for NBFCs.

Entersoft Cybersecurity is Managed cybersecurity services including SOC, incident response, and forensics developed by Entersoft Security.

