Legato Security EDR Tool Description

Legato Security EDR Tool is a managed service offering that provides deployment, configuration, and ongoing maintenance of endpoint detection and response solutions. The service handles the deployment of EDR tools across organizational endpoints and manages the technical aspects of EDR operations. The service includes custom configuration and tuning of EDR policies and rules to align with organizational security requirements. Legato Security manages policy optimization to improve operational efficiency and ensure the EDR solution operates according to security objectives. Regular updates are provided to keep EDR tools current with the latest features and threat intelligence. The service aims to reduce the administrative burden on internal security teams by handling time-intensive EDR management tasks. The managed service model is designed to optimize EDR performance while allowing organizations to leverage external expertise and infrastructure rather than maintaining in-house EDR management capabilities. The service provides continuous monitoring and maintenance to support endpoint protection objectives.