SilverSky Network Protection Services Logo

SilverSky Network Protection Services

Managed network security service with 24x7x365 monitoring and response

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SilverSky Network Protection Services Description

SilverSky Network Protection Services is a managed security service that provides administration, monitoring, and response for network security infrastructure. The service operates on a 24x7x365 basis and includes proactive management of network security controls across distributed and hybrid networks. The service delivers unified threat management technology designed to defend against advanced threats. SilverSky's team handles installation, system tuning, and ongoing management to provide visibility across network environments. The service includes real-time threat detection and blocking capabilities across all networks. Network Protection Services offers policy management across distributed and hybrid network configurations. The service is designed to accommodate different organizational requirements, risk profiles, and network architectures. SilverSky's team consists of certified cybersecurity professionals who provide technical support and security expertise. The company has experience operating in government networks and emphasizes compliance as part of its service delivery. The service aims to provide consistent security controls and intelligence across the enterprise network edge.

SilverSky Network Protection Services FAQ

Common questions about SilverSky Network Protection Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SilverSky Network Protection Services is Managed network security service with 24x7x365 monitoring and response developed by SilverSky. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Hybrid Cloud, Managed SOC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →