SilverSky Network Protection Services
Managed network security service with 24x7x365 monitoring and response
SilverSky Network Protection Services
Managed network security service with 24x7x365 monitoring and response
SilverSky Network Protection Services Description
SilverSky Network Protection Services is a managed security service that provides administration, monitoring, and response for network security infrastructure. The service operates on a 24x7x365 basis and includes proactive management of network security controls across distributed and hybrid networks. The service delivers unified threat management technology designed to defend against advanced threats. SilverSky's team handles installation, system tuning, and ongoing management to provide visibility across network environments. The service includes real-time threat detection and blocking capabilities across all networks. Network Protection Services offers policy management across distributed and hybrid network configurations. The service is designed to accommodate different organizational requirements, risk profiles, and network architectures. SilverSky's team consists of certified cybersecurity professionals who provide technical support and security expertise. The company has experience operating in government networks and emphasizes compliance as part of its service delivery. The service aims to provide consistent security controls and intelligence across the enterprise network edge.
SilverSky Network Protection Services FAQ
Common questions about SilverSky Network Protection Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SilverSky Network Protection Services is Managed network security service with 24x7x365 monitoring and response developed by SilverSky. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Hybrid Cloud, Managed SOC.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership