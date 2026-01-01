SilverSky Network Protection Services Description

SilverSky Network Protection Services is a managed security service that provides administration, monitoring, and response for network security infrastructure. The service operates on a 24x7x365 basis and includes proactive management of network security controls across distributed and hybrid networks. The service delivers unified threat management technology designed to defend against advanced threats. SilverSky's team handles installation, system tuning, and ongoing management to provide visibility across network environments. The service includes real-time threat detection and blocking capabilities across all networks. Network Protection Services offers policy management across distributed and hybrid network configurations. The service is designed to accommodate different organizational requirements, risk profiles, and network architectures. SilverSky's team consists of certified cybersecurity professionals who provide technical support and security expertise. The company has experience operating in government networks and emphasizes compliance as part of its service delivery. The service aims to provide consistent security controls and intelligence across the enterprise network edge.