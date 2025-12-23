TCS Cybersecurity
TCS Cybersecurity is a service offering from Tata Consultancy Services that provides cybersecurity consulting and managed security services to enterprise organizations. The service is part of TCS's broader portfolio of IT services and digital transformation offerings. TCS Cybersecurity operates as a managed security service provider, delivering cybersecurity capabilities to organizations across multiple industries including banking, capital markets, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and public services. The service integrates with TCS's other offerings such as cloud services, AI and data analytics, enterprise solutions, and IoT digital engineering. The cybersecurity service is designed to support organizations in protecting their digital assets and infrastructure as part of their broader IT transformation initiatives. TCS positions this service within their "Perpetually Adaptive Enterprise" framework, which focuses on helping organizations adapt to changing technology and security landscapes. As a consulting-led service, TCS Cybersecurity provides security expertise and implementation support rather than standalone software products. The service is delivered through TCS's global delivery model and integrates with the company's other technology consulting and implementation services.
