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COGNNA Smart MDR

by COGNNA

AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 expert support and compliance reporting

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Case Management
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COGNNA Smart MDR Description

COGNNA Smart MDR is a managed detection and response service that combines AI-driven threat detection with human expert validation. The service provides 24/7 monitoring and support through a team called "Guardians" who handle threat escalations and incident response. The platform offers AI-led detection and triage capabilities that validate threats in real-time, reducing mean time to respond (MTTR) by 80% according to their metrics. The service includes automated playbooks for response actions and integrates threat intelligence feeds to enhance detection accuracy. COGNNA Smart MDR features a unified data lake that aggregates security data across multiple domains, providing cross-domain visibility and eliminating security blind spots. The platform supports over 300 integrations for connecting various security assets and infrastructure components. The service includes compliance-ready reporting aligned with multiple regulatory frameworks including NCA, SAMA, CMA, ISO, and IA standards. AI-powered reports are generated automatically to support audit requirements and regulatory compliance needs. The platform emphasizes fast onboarding, claiming deployment within hours rather than months. It provides case management capabilities, transparent AI logic visibility, and dedicated team support. The service is positioned as a cost-effective alternative to building an in-house SOC, reducing operational overhead while delivering enterprise-grade protection.

COGNNA Smart MDR FAQ

Common questions about COGNNA Smart MDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

COGNNA Smart MDR is AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 expert support and compliance reporting developed by COGNNA. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Case Management.

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