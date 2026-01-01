Network Intelligence Transilience AI Logo

Network Intelligence Transilience AI

AI-powered cybersecurity consulting and managed services provider

Network Intelligence Transilience AI Description

Network Intelligence Transilience AI is a cybersecurity services provider that combines artificial intelligence with human expertise to deliver managed security services and consulting. The company operates through its ADVISE framework, which covers the full lifecycle of cybersecurity posture management including assessment, design, visualization, implementation, sustainment, and evolution phases. The service portfolio includes Advanced Detection and Response with SOC capabilities, Governance Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) services, Data Privacy and AI Security, and Secure Digital Transformation consulting. The company provides 24/7 monitoring, threat intelligence, compliance automation, and managed detection and response (MDR) services. Network Intelligence serves multiple industries including banking and financial services, technology and media, oil and power, airlines, e-commerce, retail, and healthcare. The company offers specialized security services such as SOC2 compliance automation, threat exposure management, IT-OT security for critical infrastructure, PCI DSS compliance, and vendor risk management. The platform emphasizes AI-driven threat detection, predictive threat intelligence, zero-trust security implementation, and continuous monitoring. Services include security roadmap development, risk assessments, and compliance-driven solutions tailored to specific industry requirements.

Network Intelligence Transilience AI is AI-powered cybersecurity consulting and managed services provider developed by Network Intelligence. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, Cybersecurity Consulting.

