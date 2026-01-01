Avertium Cybersecurity Strategy
Cybersecurity strategy consulting and managed security services provider
Avertium Cybersecurity Strategy
Cybersecurity strategy consulting and managed security services provider
Avertium Cybersecurity Strategy Description
Avertium Cybersecurity Strategy is a managed security service provider offering strategic cybersecurity consulting and services. The company provides strategic security assessments that evaluate risk surfaces through NIST CSF frameworks, security architecture reviews, business impact analysis, sensitive data inventory, network virtualization, and cloud assessments. The service includes threat mapping capabilities that leverage cyber threat intelligence to identify likely attack scenarios, utilizing threat assessments and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks. Avertium offers cyber maturity roadmap development to help organizations build and improve their cybersecurity resilience through structured approaches. Additional services include policy and procedure development, virtual CISO (vCISO) services, training and enablement programs, tabletop exercises, and business continuity and disaster recovery planning. The company positions its services within the context of business strategy to align security investments with organizational objectives. Avertium also provides managed detection and response, governance risk and compliance services, and attack surface management as part of its broader security operations portfolio. The service delivery model emphasizes collaboration with client teams to understand business environments and threat landscapes.
Avertium Cybersecurity Strategy FAQ
Common questions about Avertium Cybersecurity Strategy including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Avertium Cybersecurity Strategy is Cybersecurity strategy consulting and managed security services provider developed by Avertium. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Business Continuity, MITRE Attack, Managed Security Service Provider.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership