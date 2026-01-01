Avertium Cybersecurity Strategy Logo

Avertium Cybersecurity Strategy is a managed security service provider offering strategic cybersecurity consulting and services. The company provides strategic security assessments that evaluate risk surfaces through NIST CSF frameworks, security architecture reviews, business impact analysis, sensitive data inventory, network virtualization, and cloud assessments. The service includes threat mapping capabilities that leverage cyber threat intelligence to identify likely attack scenarios, utilizing threat assessments and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks. Avertium offers cyber maturity roadmap development to help organizations build and improve their cybersecurity resilience through structured approaches. Additional services include policy and procedure development, virtual CISO (vCISO) services, training and enablement programs, tabletop exercises, and business continuity and disaster recovery planning. The company positions its services within the context of business strategy to align security investments with organizational objectives. Avertium also provides managed detection and response, governance risk and compliance services, and attack surface management as part of its broader security operations portfolio. The service delivery model emphasizes collaboration with client teams to understand business environments and threat landscapes.

Avertium Cybersecurity Strategy is Cybersecurity strategy consulting and managed security services provider developed by Avertium.

