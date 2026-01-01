DeepSeas CyberFusion SOC Description

DeepSeas CyberFusion SOC is a managed security operations center service that provides proactive threat detection and response capabilities. The service differentiates itself from traditional SOCs through its emphasis on proactive threat hunting rather than reactive alert response. The CyberFusion SOC operates as an integrated, cyclical model with interconnected components including threat intelligence, detection engineering, incident response, and attack surface management. The service is designed to be highly customizable, tailoring solutions to client-specific needs, industry verticals, and risk appetites. The platform focuses on continuous maturity and refinement to ensure security measures evolve with emerging threats. It emphasizes cross-team collaboration and real-time coordination to stay ahead of potential security incidents. Key operational areas include actionable threat intelligence for improved detections, robust detection engineering for faster response times, incident response with measurable governance, and attack surface management providing an external risk-focused view. The service positions itself as a business enabler rather than solely a compliance tool, aiming to provide strategic advantages beyond meeting audit requirements.