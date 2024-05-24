Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions Description

Optiv is a cybersecurity services and solutions provider that offers consulting, managed services, and technology sourcing across multiple security domains. The company provides services including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), governance risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, AI security services, and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) implementation. The company maintains partnerships with over 450 technology vendors and provides technology sourcing services that include reporting, quoting, and renewal management. Optiv offers an Executive Briefing Program that connects clients with leadership and security experts for outcome-based cyber risk management. Services span multiple areas including digital forensics and incident response, security operations, infrastructure security, and compliance consulting. The company has developed the Optiv Market System, a framework for building cybersecurity programs using business intelligence. They also publish a cybersecurity technology map covering 450+ vendors across 40+ categories. Optiv serves approximately 6,000 clients across various industries, including 73% of the Fortune 100 companies. The company employs over 2,500 cybersecurity professionals and maintains multiple security certifications. They provide both federal and commercial sector services through their ClearShark division.