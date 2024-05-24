Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions
Cybersecurity consulting & managed services provider with tech sourcing
Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions
Cybersecurity consulting & managed services provider with tech sourcing
Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions Description
Optiv is a cybersecurity services and solutions provider that offers consulting, managed services, and technology sourcing across multiple security domains. The company provides services including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), governance risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, AI security services, and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) implementation. The company maintains partnerships with over 450 technology vendors and provides technology sourcing services that include reporting, quoting, and renewal management. Optiv offers an Executive Briefing Program that connects clients with leadership and security experts for outcome-based cyber risk management. Services span multiple areas including digital forensics and incident response, security operations, infrastructure security, and compliance consulting. The company has developed the Optiv Market System, a framework for building cybersecurity programs using business intelligence. They also publish a cybersecurity technology map covering 450+ vendors across 40+ categories. Optiv serves approximately 6,000 clients across various industries, including 73% of the Fortune 100 companies. The company employs over 2,500 cybersecurity professionals and maintains multiple security certifications. They provide both federal and commercial sector services through their ClearShark division.
Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions FAQ
Common questions about Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions is Cybersecurity consulting & managed services provider with tech sourcing developed by Optiv. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Compliance, GRC.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox