Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions Logo

Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions

Cybersecurity consulting & managed services provider with tech sourcing

Services Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions Description

Optiv is a cybersecurity services and solutions provider that offers consulting, managed services, and technology sourcing across multiple security domains. The company provides services including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), governance risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, AI security services, and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) implementation. The company maintains partnerships with over 450 technology vendors and provides technology sourcing services that include reporting, quoting, and renewal management. Optiv offers an Executive Briefing Program that connects clients with leadership and security experts for outcome-based cyber risk management. Services span multiple areas including digital forensics and incident response, security operations, infrastructure security, and compliance consulting. The company has developed the Optiv Market System, a framework for building cybersecurity programs using business intelligence. They also publish a cybersecurity technology map covering 450+ vendors across 40+ categories. Optiv serves approximately 6,000 clients across various industries, including 73% of the Fortune 100 companies. The company employs over 2,500 cybersecurity professionals and maintains multiple security certifications. They provide both federal and commercial sector services through their ClearShark division.

Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions FAQ

Common questions about Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions is Cybersecurity consulting & managed services provider with tech sourcing developed by Optiv. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Compliance, GRC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox