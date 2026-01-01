SAI360 Services Description

SAI360 Services provides professional services to support organizations using SAI360's risk and compliance software platform. The service offering includes implementation services that deploy software and campaign rollouts using templates and methodologies, customer success programs that provide ongoing support and guidance after initial deployment, training academy offerings with self-paced and live learning options, and professional services consulting for workflow optimization, system upgrades, and reporting enhancements. The implementation services focus on rapid deployment using best-practice templates. Customer success teams work as an extension of client organizations to drive software adoption and deliver ongoing value. The training academy provides flexible learning options designed to help teams use the SAI360 platform effectively. Professional services consultants offer expertise in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) to help organizations optimize their use of the software platform. The services are designed to support organizations at different stages of their GRC program maturity, from initial implementation through program expansion. The service model emphasizes partnership and collaboration with client teams to achieve business outcomes from the SAI360 software platform.