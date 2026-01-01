SAI360 Services Logo

SAI360 Services

Professional services for GRC software implementation and support

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SAI360 Services Description

SAI360 Services provides professional services to support organizations using SAI360's risk and compliance software platform. The service offering includes implementation services that deploy software and campaign rollouts using templates and methodologies, customer success programs that provide ongoing support and guidance after initial deployment, training academy offerings with self-paced and live learning options, and professional services consulting for workflow optimization, system upgrades, and reporting enhancements. The implementation services focus on rapid deployment using best-practice templates. Customer success teams work as an extension of client organizations to drive software adoption and deliver ongoing value. The training academy provides flexible learning options designed to help teams use the SAI360 platform effectively. Professional services consultants offer expertise in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) to help organizations optimize their use of the software platform. The services are designed to support organizations at different stages of their GRC program maturity, from initial implementation through program expansion. The service model emphasizes partnership and collaboration with client teams to achieve business outcomes from the SAI360 software platform.

SAI360 Services FAQ

Common questions about SAI360 Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SAI360 Services is Professional services for GRC software implementation and support developed by SAI360 INC.. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, GRC, Managed Security Service Provider.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →