Alibaba Cloud PolarDB
Cloud-native relational database with MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle compatibility
Alibaba Cloud PolarDB
Cloud-native relational database with MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle compatibility
Alibaba Cloud PolarDB Description
Alibaba Cloud PolarDB is a cloud-native relational database service that separates computing resources from storage resources. The service provides three database engine editions: PolarDB for MySQL, PolarDB for PostgreSQL, and PolarDB for Xscale. PolarDB for MySQL offers full compatibility with MySQL and supports multiple primary nodes, active geo-redundancy for disaster recovery, and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) capabilities. The service uses a shared-storage architecture where computing and storage resources are decoupled. PolarDB for PostgreSQL provides full compatibility with PostgreSQL and includes support for Alibaba Cloud's GanosBase engine and the PostGIS engine for spatio-temporal data processing. It is designed for building cloud-native applications or migrating traditional commercial databases to the cloud. PolarDB for Xscale (PolarDB-X) uses a distributed share-nothing architecture and is designed for MySQL-based applications requiring ultra-high concurrency. It provides high throughput, large storage capacity, low latency, and high scalability. The service offers auto scaling capabilities within seconds and supports storage capacity up to 500 TB. PolarDB is designed for business-critical database applications that require fast performance, high concurrency, and automatic scaling. Users can scale up node specifications and scale out the number of nodes in a cluster.
Alibaba Cloud PolarDB FAQ
Common questions about Alibaba Cloud PolarDB including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Alibaba Cloud PolarDB is Cloud-native relational database with MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle compatibility developed by Alibaba Cloud. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, Cloud Security, Database Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership