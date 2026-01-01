SilverSky Cyber Advisor Service
Managed cybersecurity advisory service offering consulting and testing
SilverSky Cyber Advisor Service
Managed cybersecurity advisory service offering consulting and testing
SilverSky Cyber Advisor Service Description
SilverSky Cyber Advisor Service is a managed cybersecurity consulting service that provides expert guidance for organizations to understand cyber risks and implement security controls. The service encompasses three primary areas of support. Security Advisory capabilities include risk exposure analysis through assessment of information assets, threats, existing controls, and safeguards. The service compares organizational documentation and security policies against best practice frameworks including NIST, COBIT, and ISO standards. Security Testing offerings include Network Security Assessment, Vulnerability Assessment, Penetration Testing, and Web Application Testing. These services audit the environment and security posture to identify attack feasibility and potential impact of successful exploitation. Incident Response services provide customized response plans that include frameworks, playbooks, checklists, documentation, and defined response team roles and responsibilities to prepare organizations for security incidents. The service is delivered by cybersecurity consultants with over twenty years of experience and operates with authority to work in sensitive government networks, placing compliance at the core of operations.
SilverSky Cyber Advisor Service FAQ
Common questions about SilverSky Cyber Advisor Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SilverSky Cyber Advisor Service is Managed cybersecurity advisory service offering consulting and testing developed by SilverSky. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Incident Response, Managed Security Service Provider.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership