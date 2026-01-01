SilverSky Cyber Advisor Service Description

SilverSky Cyber Advisor Service is a managed cybersecurity consulting service that provides expert guidance for organizations to understand cyber risks and implement security controls. The service encompasses three primary areas of support. Security Advisory capabilities include risk exposure analysis through assessment of information assets, threats, existing controls, and safeguards. The service compares organizational documentation and security policies against best practice frameworks including NIST, COBIT, and ISO standards. Security Testing offerings include Network Security Assessment, Vulnerability Assessment, Penetration Testing, and Web Application Testing. These services audit the environment and security posture to identify attack feasibility and potential impact of successful exploitation. Incident Response services provide customized response plans that include frameworks, playbooks, checklists, documentation, and defined response team roles and responsibilities to prepare organizations for security incidents. The service is delivered by cybersecurity consultants with over twenty years of experience and operates with authority to work in sensitive government networks, placing compliance at the core of operations.