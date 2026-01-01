Novacoast Identity and Access Management Description

Novacoast Identity and Access Management is a managed service offering that provides identity and access management solutions for enterprise organizations. The service focuses on controlling access to data and services as a foundational element of cybersecurity programs. The offering is delivered by a team of engineers who handle IAM implementation and management projects. The service is positioned as part of Novacoast's broader security engineering services portfolio, which includes co-managed and managed security services across multiple domains. The IAM service includes educational components covering IAM fundamentals and concepts, as well as engagement services where Novacoast engineers work directly on identity and access projects. The service is designed to help organizations develop and implement IAM plans that align with their security requirements. Novacoast has been providing cybersecurity services for two decades and offers this IAM service as part of a comprehensive managed security services program. The service can be combined with other offerings such as Co-Managed SIEM, Managed EDR, Co-Managed PAM, Vulnerability Management, and other security services to create a customized security program.