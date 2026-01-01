Avertium Cyber Fusion Description

Avertium Cyber Fusion is a managed security services provider that delivers cybersecurity and compliance solutions through an Assess, Design, and Protect methodology. The service provides managed extended detection and response (MXDR) with 24/7/365 security operations through Cyber Fusion Centers. The platform offers services across multiple domains including governance, risk and compliance (GRC), attack surface management, and managed XDR and security operations. Avertium specializes in Microsoft Security services, providing configuration, deployment, and optimization of Microsoft security products including Defender XDR, Sentinel, Purview, Entra ID, and Intune. The service includes compliance consulting for frameworks such as SOC 2, NIST, ISO, CIS, HIPAA, HITRUST, and PCI DSS. Attack surface management capabilities include security stack consolidation, infrastructure configuration, and continuous vulnerability assessment through penetration testing services. Avertium operates Fusion Engine 2.0 for automated threat response and utilizes analytics and AI algorithms for real-time threat detection. The service provides co-managed threat protection with continuous monitoring, investigation, and threat disruption capabilities. Additional offerings include AI security services for Microsoft Copilot for Security adoption, secure configuration services, and compliance management. The provider serves over 1,200 mid-market and enterprise organizations across 15 industries.