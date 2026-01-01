Avertium Cyber Fusion Logo

Avertium Cyber Fusion

Managed security services provider offering MXDR, compliance, and Microsoft security

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Avertium Cyber Fusion Description

Avertium Cyber Fusion is a managed security services provider that delivers cybersecurity and compliance solutions through an Assess, Design, and Protect methodology. The service provides managed extended detection and response (MXDR) with 24/7/365 security operations through Cyber Fusion Centers. The platform offers services across multiple domains including governance, risk and compliance (GRC), attack surface management, and managed XDR and security operations. Avertium specializes in Microsoft Security services, providing configuration, deployment, and optimization of Microsoft security products including Defender XDR, Sentinel, Purview, Entra ID, and Intune. The service includes compliance consulting for frameworks such as SOC 2, NIST, ISO, CIS, HIPAA, HITRUST, and PCI DSS. Attack surface management capabilities include security stack consolidation, infrastructure configuration, and continuous vulnerability assessment through penetration testing services. Avertium operates Fusion Engine 2.0 for automated threat response and utilizes analytics and AI algorithms for real-time threat detection. The service provides co-managed threat protection with continuous monitoring, investigation, and threat disruption capabilities. Additional offerings include AI security services for Microsoft Copilot for Security adoption, secure configuration services, and compliance management. The provider serves over 1,200 mid-market and enterprise organizations across 15 industries.

Avertium Cyber Fusion FAQ

Common questions about Avertium Cyber Fusion including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avertium Cyber Fusion is Managed security services provider offering MXDR, compliance, and Microsoft security developed by Avertium. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Automation, GRC, Managed Security Service Provider.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →