Avertium Cyber Fusion
Managed security services provider offering MXDR, compliance, and Microsoft security
Avertium Cyber Fusion
Managed security services provider offering MXDR, compliance, and Microsoft security
Avertium Cyber Fusion Description
Avertium Cyber Fusion is a managed security services provider that delivers cybersecurity and compliance solutions through an Assess, Design, and Protect methodology. The service provides managed extended detection and response (MXDR) with 24/7/365 security operations through Cyber Fusion Centers. The platform offers services across multiple domains including governance, risk and compliance (GRC), attack surface management, and managed XDR and security operations. Avertium specializes in Microsoft Security services, providing configuration, deployment, and optimization of Microsoft security products including Defender XDR, Sentinel, Purview, Entra ID, and Intune. The service includes compliance consulting for frameworks such as SOC 2, NIST, ISO, CIS, HIPAA, HITRUST, and PCI DSS. Attack surface management capabilities include security stack consolidation, infrastructure configuration, and continuous vulnerability assessment through penetration testing services. Avertium operates Fusion Engine 2.0 for automated threat response and utilizes analytics and AI algorithms for real-time threat detection. The service provides co-managed threat protection with continuous monitoring, investigation, and threat disruption capabilities. Additional offerings include AI security services for Microsoft Copilot for Security adoption, secure configuration services, and compliance management. The provider serves over 1,200 mid-market and enterprise organizations across 15 industries.
Avertium Cyber Fusion FAQ
Common questions about Avertium Cyber Fusion including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Avertium Cyber Fusion is Managed security services provider offering MXDR, compliance, and Microsoft security developed by Avertium. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Automation, GRC, Managed Security Service Provider.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership