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UncommonX 24/7 Managed SOC

by UncommonX

24/7 managed SOC service for threat monitoring and remediation

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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UncommonX 24/7 Managed SOC Description

UncommonX 24/7 Managed SOC is a managed security service that provides continuous monitoring and threat remediation through a Security Operations Center. The service operates around the clock, 365 days per year, to protect organizations from external threats. The SOC team monitors security events and manages the complete incident lifecycle from detection through remediation. The service is powered by the UncommonX platform and functions as an extension of an organization's IT team. The service includes real-time alerting when threats are detected, investigation and triage of security incidents, containment of threats, and remediation activities coordinated with internal IT teams or managed service providers. Monthly reporting and review sessions provide ongoing visibility into security posture. Vulnerability scanning capabilities are included to identify potential weaknesses in the environment. The service integrates with customer ticketing systems to streamline workflow and incident tracking. The managed SOC model eliminates the need for organizations to build and staff their own 24/7 security operations center, which typically requires multiple analysts and significant investment in personnel, training, and infrastructure.

UncommonX 24/7 Managed SOC FAQ

Common questions about UncommonX 24/7 Managed SOC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

UncommonX 24/7 Managed SOC is 24/7 managed SOC service for threat monitoring and remediation developed by UncommonX. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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